Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance
Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.02.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
