Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the February 14th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GAINZ opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.82. Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $24.76.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.3047 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Company Profile

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

