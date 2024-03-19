Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Gladstone Land has increased its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Gladstone Land has a dividend payout ratio of -180.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LAND opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.09. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $17.48.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Land

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAND. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,825,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,810,000 after buying an additional 230,021 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,353,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,151,000 after buying an additional 198,148 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 491.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 195,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 681,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after buying an additional 156,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Gladstone Land

About Gladstone Land

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.