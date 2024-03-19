Global Gas Co. (NASDAQ:HGAS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global Gas Co. (NASDAQ:HGAS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the February 14th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Global Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HGAS traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $1.66. 15,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,695. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56. Global Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66.

Global Gas Company Profile

Global Gas Corporation produces and supplies industrial gas for private and publicly-funded hydrogen development and carbon recovery projects. The company is based in New York, New York.

