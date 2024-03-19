Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Global Medical REIT has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years. Global Medical REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 1,400.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Global Medical REIT to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.4%.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $568.82 million, a PE ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 1.13. Global Medical REIT has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $11.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 57.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 227.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the first quarter worth about $65,000. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

