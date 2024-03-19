Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.
Global Medical REIT has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years. Global Medical REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 1,400.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Global Medical REIT to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.4%.
Global Medical REIT Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of Global Medical REIT stock opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $568.82 million, a PE ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 1.13. Global Medical REIT has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $11.59.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.
About Global Medical REIT
Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.
