Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT) Short Interest Update

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the February 14th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMAT. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,918,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 642,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.76. The stock had a trading volume of 518 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average is $14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 million, a PE ratio of -2,151.92 and a beta of 1.05. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $20.64.

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,082.23%.

The Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (DMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Disruptive Materials index. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks that produce metals and other materials associated with disruptive technologies. DMAT was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Global X.

