Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.37

Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 56245 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Golden Minerals Trading Down 15.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01.

About Golden Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.