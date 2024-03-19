Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.63 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 million, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.79.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Good Times Restaurants

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTIM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. 12.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

