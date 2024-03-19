Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.63 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 million, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.79.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Good Times Restaurants
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Walmart: Here’s Your Chance to Get in Cheaper in 2024
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.