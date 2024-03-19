Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the February 14th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones acquired 1,332 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,713.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,332 shares in the company, valued at $99,713.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones purchased 1,332 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,713.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,332 shares in the company, valued at $99,713.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 3,934 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $297,685.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,848.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,582 shares of company stock valued at $561,249 and have sold 68,617 shares valued at $5,291,137. Corporate insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 16.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 47.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GSHD shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $75.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $92.76.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.18 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 392.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

