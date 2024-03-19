Grassi Investment Management Decreases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Grassi Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 4.8% of Grassi Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $46,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $561,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $5.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $767.77. 797,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $323.26 and a twelve month high of $800.78. The company has a market cap of $729.50 billion, a PE ratio of 131.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $711.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $627.27.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. DZ Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

