Grassi Investment Management Purchases New Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Grassi Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 4,990.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of HF Sinclair stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.93. The company had a trading volume of 673,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,537. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $62.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DINO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DINO

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.94 per share, with a total value of $246,369.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 131,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,879.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.