Grassi Investment Management Reduces Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Grassi Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 91.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,440 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 50,300 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WYNN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $98,726,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20,031.9% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 506,519 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $46,807,000 after buying an additional 504,003 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,471,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 661,671 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $54,568,000 after purchasing an additional 378,775 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 176.2% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 566,379 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,815,000 after buying an additional 361,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $419,810.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,418,618.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $2,077,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,253,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $419,810.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,418,618.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,828 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,942 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WYNN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.62.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $99.70. 412,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,723. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.47 and its 200-day moving average is $93.63. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $81.65 and a one year high of $117.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.94.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

