Grassi Investment Management Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Grassi Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Totem Point Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,159 shares of company stock worth $39,220,185 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $147.37. 8,352,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,559,805. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.28 and a 1 year high of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

