Grassi Investment Management Sells 103,700 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Grassi Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 73.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 103,700 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $27.59. 11,894,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,803,695. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.79. The company has a market cap of $156.23 billion, a PE ratio of 76.81, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

