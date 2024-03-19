Grassi Investment Management Sells 200 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Grassi Investment Management cut its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 720,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,209,000 after acquiring an additional 19,931 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,240,000 after acquiring an additional 971,032 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 755,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,014,000 after buying an additional 297,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 753.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 17,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:DLR traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.54. 518,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,197. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.07 and its 200-day moving average is $133.64. The firm has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $154.18.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.31%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

