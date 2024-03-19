Grassi Investment Management Sells 2,020 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Grassi Investment Management lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $9,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 8,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 25,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $57.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,465,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,423,908. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $58.44.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

