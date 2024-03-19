Grassi Investment Management Sells 249 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Grassi Investment Management reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 1.4% of Grassi Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.8% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1,205.8% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 23.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,199 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.29. 589,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,065,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

