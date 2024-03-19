GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSE:GFP) Director Michael Clark Mitchell Buys 190,000 Shares

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSE:GFP – Get Free Report) Director Michael Clark Mitchell bought 190,000 shares of GreenFirst Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,300.00.

GreenFirst Forest Products Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of TSE:GFP traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.77. 28,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of C$136.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.94. GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.62 and a twelve month high of C$1.40.

GreenFirst Forest Products Company Profile

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc manufactures and markets forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

