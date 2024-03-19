GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSE:GFP) Director Michael Clark Mitchell Buys 190,000 Shares

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSE:GFP – Get Free Report) Director Michael Clark Mitchell bought 190,000 shares of GreenFirst Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,300.00.
GreenFirst Forest Products Stock Up 5.5 %
Shares of TSE:GFP traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.77. 28,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of C$136.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.94. GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.62 and a twelve month high of C$1.40.
GreenFirst Forest Products Company Profile
