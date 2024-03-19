Gryphon Digital Mining (GRYP) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) is one of 100 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Gryphon Digital Mining to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gryphon Digital Mining and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gryphon Digital Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Gryphon Digital Mining Competitors 400 1553 2310 72 2.47

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 1.95%. Given Gryphon Digital Mining’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gryphon Digital Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gryphon Digital Mining $13.65 million -$79.06 million -0.01 Gryphon Digital Mining Competitors $2.95 billion $412.48 million 14.76

This table compares Gryphon Digital Mining and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gryphon Digital Mining’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Gryphon Digital Mining. Gryphon Digital Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Gryphon Digital Mining and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gryphon Digital Mining -339.99% N/A -113.03% Gryphon Digital Mining Competitors -27.91% -91.58% -6.15%

Risk and Volatility

Gryphon Digital Mining has a beta of 2.85, meaning that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gryphon Digital Mining’s competitors have a beta of 5.66, meaning that their average share price is 466% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.0% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gryphon Digital Mining competitors beat Gryphon Digital Mining on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Gryphon Digital Mining Company Profile

Gryphon Digital Mining is an innovative venture in the bitcoin space. Gryphon Digital Mining, formerly known as Akerna Corp., is based in DENVER.

