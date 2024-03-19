Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Short Interest Down 7.0% in February

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 313,300 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the February 14th total of 336,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 781,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In related news, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,593.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund news, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $139,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,593.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,849 shares in the company, valued at $215,546.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,382,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,815,000 after purchasing an additional 203,184 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 17.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,899,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,093,000 after purchasing an additional 283,118 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,172,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,013,000 after purchasing an additional 304,335 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 22.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 965,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,287,000 after acquiring an additional 175,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 724,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,279,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GOF traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.16. The stock had a trading volume of 902,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,858. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1821 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.43%. This is a boost from Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

