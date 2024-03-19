H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Vertical Research

Vertical Research began coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.20.

H.B. Fuller Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $78.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.87. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.26. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $62.57 and a one year high of $83.64.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $903.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.85 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H.B. Fuller Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Heather Campe sold 13,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,020,373.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,282.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Heather Campe sold 13,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,020,373.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,282.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Muhammad Shahbaz Malik sold 14,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $1,067,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,693 shares of company stock worth $2,353,357. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,170,000 after buying an additional 37,276 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 25.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 425,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,170,000 after acquiring an additional 85,716 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 123.9% during the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 410,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after buying an additional 227,055 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2,588.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 335,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,282,000 after buying an additional 322,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 150.7% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 105,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after buying an additional 63,524 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, India, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally.

