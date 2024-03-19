Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Short Interest Up 9.3% in February

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 701,200 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the February 14th total of 641,600 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 370,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of HNRG traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.56. The stock had a trading volume of 325,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,406. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.74. The company has a market capitalization of $193.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Hallador Energy has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $15.79.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Hallador Energy during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hallador Energy during the third quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Hallador Energy by 384,300.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hallador Energy in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hallador Energy in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 44.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

