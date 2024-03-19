Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000. Mondelez International makes up about 0.7% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 41,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MDLZ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.34. 3,769,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,109,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.72.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.83%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

