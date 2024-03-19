Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,817 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,000. Netflix comprises 0.8% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $460.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,127 shares of company stock worth $152,809,232 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX traded up $1.47 on Tuesday, hitting $619.86. 1,455,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,791,566. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $293.54 and a one year high of $627.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $268.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $562.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.10.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. Netflix’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

