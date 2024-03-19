Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Takes Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,000. Coca-Cola accounts for about 0.9% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 125,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 100,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,968,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 375,407 shares of company stock worth $22,795,742. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.0 %

KO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.16. 7,623,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,177,405. The company has a market cap of $259.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.23%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

