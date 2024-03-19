Harbor Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Harbor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 76.1% in the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after buying an additional 243,305 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 36.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $437.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $428.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.46. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $302.01 and a 12 month high of $448.64.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

