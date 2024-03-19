Harbor Group Inc. Has $531,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Harbor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.04. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

