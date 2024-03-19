Harbor Group Inc. Invests $224,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIA. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $387.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $384.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.25. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $317.91 and a twelve month high of $392.84.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

