Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Shares Sold by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1,085.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter.

HTRB stock opened at $33.51 on Tuesday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $34.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.67 and its 200-day moving average is $33.02.

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

