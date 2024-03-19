HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

HCP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on HashiCorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HashiCorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HashiCorp currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.77.

Shares of HCP opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. HashiCorp has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $36.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.97.

In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 85,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $1,958,565.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 120,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,754,673.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 85,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $1,958,565.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 120,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,673.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 21,566 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $492,351.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,483.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 457,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,412,457 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in HashiCorp by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 82.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

