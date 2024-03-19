HC Wainwright Comments on Blink Charging Co.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of Blink Charging in a research note issued on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Joshi forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Blink Charging’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLNK. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of Blink Charging stock opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09. Blink Charging has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Blink Charging by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,901,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,367,000 after acquiring an additional 361,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,893,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 148,789 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,157,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 568,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Blink Charging by 42.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,991,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after buying an additional 596,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Blink Charging by 105.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,802,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after buying an additional 925,354 shares during the last quarter. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

