HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 101.34% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SRRK

Scholar Rock Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Scholar Rock stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.90. 340,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,126. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.89. Scholar Rock has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55.

In related news, SVP Mo Qatanani sold 2,002 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $31,891.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,538.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $74,670.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mo Qatanani sold 2,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $31,891.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,538.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,303 shares of company stock valued at $769,490 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholar Rock

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 4.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 4.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 7.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

(Get Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.