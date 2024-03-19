HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 230,784 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 127,117 shares.The stock last traded at $109.78 and had previously closed at $109.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair upgraded HCI Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on HCI Group from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded HCI Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on HCI Group from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCI Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

HCI Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.00.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.81. HCI Group had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $162.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCI Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCI. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in HCI Group during the first quarter worth approximately $8,558,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 859.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 99,992 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in HCI Group by 160.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 85,759 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCI Group in the first quarter worth $5,815,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in HCI Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

See Also

