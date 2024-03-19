Head-To-Head Analysis: Dayforce (DAY) versus Its Competitors

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) is one of 438 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Dayforce to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Dayforce and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dayforce 3.62% 4.47% 1.12% Dayforce Competitors -66.39% -30.05% -8.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dayforce and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dayforce 0 2 1 0 2.33 Dayforce Competitors 2154 14509 29381 750 2.61

Risk & Volatility

Dayforce presently has a consensus price target of $77.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.94%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 4.17%. Given Dayforce’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Dayforce is more favorable than its rivals.

Dayforce has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dayforce’s rivals have a beta of 1.28, indicating that their average stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Dayforce shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dayforce and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dayforce $1.51 billion $54.80 million 193.09 Dayforce Competitors $2.03 billion $292.73 million 27.15

Dayforce’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Dayforce. Dayforce is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Dayforce rivals beat Dayforce on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Dayforce

Dayforce Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market. The company also provides payroll and payroll-related services; and implementation and professional services. It sells its solutions through direct sales force and third-party channels. The company was formerly known as Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and changed its name to Dayforce Inc. in February 2024. Dayforce Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

