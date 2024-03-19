Head to Head Analysis: Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) vs. Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) and Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Novo Nordisk A/S and Inhibitor Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S $33.71 billion 17.69 $12.15 billion $2.71 49.13 Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A N/A $12.11 million N/A N/A

Novo Nordisk A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Inhibitor Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Nordisk A/S 0 2 6 0 2.75 Inhibitor Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Novo Nordisk A/S and Inhibitor Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus target price of $121.25, suggesting a potential downside of 8.76%. Given Novo Nordisk A/S’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Novo Nordisk A/S is more favorable than Inhibitor Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Novo Nordisk A/S has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inhibitor Therapeutics has a beta of -0.81, indicating that its share price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Novo Nordisk A/S and Inhibitor Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 36.03% 90.36% 29.18% Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A 141.81% 98.65%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Inhibitor Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats Inhibitor Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products for diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular, and other emerging therapy areas. The Rare Disease segment offers products in the areas of rare blood disorders, rare endocrine disorders, and hormone replacement therapy. The company also provides insulin pens, growth hormone pens, and injection needles. In addition, it offers smart solutions for diabetes treatment, such as smart insulin pens and Dose Check, an insulin dose guidance application. The company has a collaboration agreement with Aspen Pharmaceuticals to produce insulin products. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

About Inhibitor Therapeutics

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical development company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with certain cancers and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. The company engages in the development of therapies for prostate and lung cancer utilizing SUBA-Itraconazole, an oral formulation of the drug itraconazole; and conducted a positive Phase 2b study of SUBA-Itraconazole for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome. The company was formerly known as HedgePath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2019. Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

