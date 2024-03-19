Hedera Trading Down 18.9% Over Last Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $3.55 billion and approximately $130.29 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hedera has traded down 18.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.46 or 0.00095218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00018026 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00017675 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00008522 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,699,675,941 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,699,675,940.932938 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.10566945 USD and is down -7.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 237 active market(s) with $91,146,083.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.