Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZWW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the February 14th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hertz Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Hertz Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Hertz Global by 2,824.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hertz Global in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Hertz Global by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Hertz Global by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter.

Hertz Global Stock Performance

HTZWW stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.26. The stock had a trading volume of 71,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,913. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.37. Hertz Global has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $10.65.

About Hertz Global

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

