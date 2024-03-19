Hess (NYSE:HES) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HES. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.85.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of Hess stock opened at $150.20 on Friday. Hess has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.35 and a 200-day moving average of $147.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hess will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $153,480.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,071.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $153,480.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,071.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $390,348.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,433,050.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,877 shares of company stock valued at $20,707,982 in the last 90 days. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HES. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hess during the third quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

