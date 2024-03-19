Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Short Interest Up 7.0% in February

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,750,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the February 14th total of 30,620,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPE. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HPE traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,604,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,854,015. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 36,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.