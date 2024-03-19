HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $78.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $62.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.82.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $59.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.87. HF Sinclair has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $62.20.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,866.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.94 per share, with a total value of $246,369.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,879.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,169,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $1,823,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

