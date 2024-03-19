Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Friday, May 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.25.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.18. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $27.15.
About Hikma Pharmaceuticals
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hikma Pharmaceuticals
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 4 Stocks to Buy Before the Fed Cuts Interest Rates
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- SoFi Presents Another Entry Opportunity for Investors
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- This Sector Ready to Outshine Key Rival, Says New Report
Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.