Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Friday, May 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.18. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $27.15.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

