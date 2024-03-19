Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Short Interest Update

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the February 14th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Home Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of HBCP stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $34.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,015. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.71. Home Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $283.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $32.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Analysts forecast that Home Bancorp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Home Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.04%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 154.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 108,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. 42.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Home Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get Our Latest Report on HBCP

About Home Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.