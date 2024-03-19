Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by DMC Group LLC

DMC Group LLC lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore lifted its position in Honeywell International by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 2,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.8 %

Honeywell International stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.29. 589,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,065,091. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.41. The firm has a market cap of $129.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.