Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,990,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the February 14th total of 4,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.64. 416,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,365,608. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $69.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 11.52%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 10.93%.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $3,034,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

