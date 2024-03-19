HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Down to $4.72

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.72, but opened at $4.30. HUYA shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 1,274,812 shares changing hands.

HUYA Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUYA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in HUYA by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

