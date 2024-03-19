Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the February 14th total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Hycroft Mining Stock Up 0.4 %

HYMC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a current ratio of 9.67 and a quick ratio of 9.51. Hycroft Mining has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.16.

Institutional Trading of Hycroft Mining

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 2,207.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,596,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,757 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 302.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,111,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 1,771.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,240,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,235 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 440.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 532,175 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

