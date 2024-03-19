Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $42.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ICHR. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley restated a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Ichor in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. Ichor has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $46.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average of $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $203.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.50 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ichor will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,056,359.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,431.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,359.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,431.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,268,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,659 shares of company stock worth $3,652,848. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ichor by 450.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 489,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,357,000 after acquiring an additional 400,548 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,103,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,093,000 after buying an additional 265,677 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,232,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,345,000 after buying an additional 253,478 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,056,000 after buying an additional 228,828 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,995,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

