Ichor’s (ICHR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $42.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ICHR. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Ichor in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. Ichor has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.71.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $203.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.50 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $327,988.14. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,741.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,268,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,659 shares of company stock worth $3,652,848. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Barclays PLC raised its position in Ichor by 1.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Ichor by 48.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ichor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Ichor by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

