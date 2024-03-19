Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 182,800 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the February 14th total of 172,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Identiv Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:INVE traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.61. 22,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,215. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65. Identiv has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $9.26. The company has a market cap of $176.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 1.30.
Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Identiv had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Identiv will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Identiv from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on INVE
About Identiv
Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Identiv
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.