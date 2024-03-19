Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 182,800 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the February 14th total of 172,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.61. 22,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,215. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65. Identiv has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $9.26. The company has a market cap of $176.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Identiv had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Identiv will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,187,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares during the period. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 870,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 728,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 190,385 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 698,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after acquiring an additional 217,279 shares during the period. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 434,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Identiv from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

