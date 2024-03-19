Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Rating Reiterated by TD Cowen

TD Cowen restated their market perform rating on shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IMRX. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.50.

IMRX stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of -0.75. Immuneering has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $14.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.69.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts expect that Immuneering will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp sold 509,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $1,893,818.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,695,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,746,415.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMRX. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its stake in Immuneering by 76.2% during the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 4,204,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,632,000 after buying an additional 1,818,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Immuneering by 80.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,423,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,576,000 after buying an additional 1,083,465 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Immuneering by 16.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,142,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,413,000 after buying an additional 577,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Immuneering by 158.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 812,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after buying an additional 498,479 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Immuneering by 1,765.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after buying an additional 462,652 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 currently in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

